Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Short Interest Update

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 240,800 shares, a drop of 34.8% from the January 15th total of 369,500 shares. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 198,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

NYSE PBT traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,618. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.34. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $8.50.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.07 million during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 95.55% and a return on equity of 4,836.26%.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.0431 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 15.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 5,495 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,452 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 30,681 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 4,250 shares during the last quarter. 9.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Company Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, University-Waddell, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.