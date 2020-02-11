PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a decrease of 71.1% from the January 15th total of 41,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 65,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC grew its position in PermRock Royalty Trust by 37.0% in the third quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in PermRock Royalty Trust by 79.3% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 23,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 10,547 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in PermRock Royalty Trust by 78.0% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in PermRock Royalty Trust by 7.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 61,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares in the last quarter. 53.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRT stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.84. 39,603 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,854. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.62. PermRock Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $9.41. The company has a market capitalization of $60.27 million, a PE ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.64.

PermRock Royalty Trust (NYSE:PRT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.65 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.032 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th.

PermRock Royalty Trust owns 80% net profits interest in the oil and natural gas production properties acquired by Boaz Energy II, LLC in the Permian Basin, Texas. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Fort Worth, Texas.

