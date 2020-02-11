PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of PERNOD RICARD S/ADR (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PDRDY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine upgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded PERNOD RICARD S/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th.

PDRDY stock opened at $35.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.11, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.22. PERNOD RICARD S/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $33.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.02.

About PERNOD RICARD S/ADR

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells beers, wines, and spirits in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its principal brands include Absolut, Ballantine's, Beefeater, Chivas Regal, Kahlúa, Malibu, Martell, and Brancott Estate. The company was founded in 1805 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

