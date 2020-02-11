Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.29 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) to announce $1.29 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Perrigo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.23 billion and the highest is $1.32 billion. Perrigo posted sales of $1.20 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Perrigo will report full-year sales of $4.81 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $4.84 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $5.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.00 billion to $5.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Perrigo.

Get Perrigo alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on PRGO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Perrigo from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Perrigo currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.80.

In other news, VP Todd W. Kingma sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.91, for a total value of $126,293.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,712,313.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PRGO. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Perrigo by 343.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in Perrigo by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Perrigo during the third quarter worth about $165,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in Perrigo by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Perrigo during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PRGO stock opened at $60.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.26, a P/E/G ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.59. Perrigo has a one year low of $40.68 and a one year high of $60.98.

About Perrigo

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

See Also: How can investors find ex-dividend dates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Perrigo (PRGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.