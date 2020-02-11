Petmed Express Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PETS)

Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 4,955 call options on the company. This is an increase of 799% compared to the average volume of 551 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PETS. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Petmed Express by 1,619.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 677,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,208,000 after purchasing an additional 638,103 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Petmed Express in the third quarter valued at about $2,746,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Petmed Express by 11.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,407,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,059,000 after buying an additional 143,496 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Petmed Express by 459.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 140,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,300,000 after buying an additional 115,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Petmed Express in the first quarter valued at about $2,475,000. 86.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Petmed Express alerts:

PETS opened at $28.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $578.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94 and a beta of 0.67. Petmed Express has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $28.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.02.

Petmed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $59.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.31 million. Petmed Express had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The company’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Petmed Express from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Petmed Express from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. BidaskClub raised shares of Petmed Express from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of Petmed Express from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Sidoti reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Petmed Express in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.50.

Petmed Express Company Profile

PetMed Express, Inc and its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. It markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs and cats directly to the consumers. The company offers non-prescription medications and supplies, including flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, such as heartworm preventative, flea and tick preventative, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes, pain, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.

Featured Article: Beige Book

Receive News & Ratings for Petmed Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petmed Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.