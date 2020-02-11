Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Petra Diamonds (LON:PDL) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

PDL has been the topic of several other research reports. Liberum Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 6 ($0.08) price objective (down previously from GBX 10 ($0.13)) on shares of Petra Diamonds in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Petra Diamonds has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 24.50 ($0.32).

Petra Diamonds stock opened at GBX 8.64 ($0.11) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.46. Petra Diamonds has a 12 month low of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) and a 12 month high of GBX 32.46 ($0.43). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 9.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8.84. The firm has a market cap of $75.31 million and a PE ratio of -0.33.

About Petra Diamonds

Petra Diamonds Limited engages in the mining, exploration, processing, sorting, and sale of rough diamonds in South Africa, Tanzania, and Botswana. It holds interest in three underground producing mines in Finsch, Cullinan, and Koffiefontein, South Africa; and an open pit producing mine in Williamson, Tanzania.

