PetroDollar (XPD) Price Hits $0.0299 on Exchanges

PetroDollar (CURRENCY:XPD) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. PetroDollar has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $4.00 worth of PetroDollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PetroDollar has traded up 4.9% against the dollar. One PetroDollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0299 or 0.00000295 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PetroDollar

PetroDollar (XPD) is a coin. It launched on February 19th, 2014. PetroDollar’s total supply is 63,993,275 coins. PetroDollar’s official Twitter account is @thepetrodollar.

PetroDollar Coin Trading

PetroDollar can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PetroDollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PetroDollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PetroDollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

