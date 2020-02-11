Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 157,206 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 9,280 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises 1.1% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $6,159,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 362.7% in the third quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management purchased a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.97 and a 52 week high of $44.56. The company has a market cap of $210.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.53%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.15 per share, with a total value of $37,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

