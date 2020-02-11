Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Boston Financial Mangement LLC

Boston Financial Mangement LLC decreased its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,494,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 22,768 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 3.2% of Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $58,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 999.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT raised its position in Pfizer by 73.8% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 18,822 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in Pfizer by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 20,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 46.2% during the fourth quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after buying an additional 52,337 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its position in Pfizer by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after buying an additional 39,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PFE opened at $37.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $33.97 and a one year high of $44.56. The company has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a net margin of 31.44% and a return on equity of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 51.53%.

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.72.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

