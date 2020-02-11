Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 88.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 95,972 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,007 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,760,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 999.4% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 82,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,231,000 after purchasing an additional 74,955 shares in the last quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 44,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after acquiring an additional 18,822 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 20,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 46.2% during the 4th quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 165,649 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,490,000 after acquiring an additional 52,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 713,494 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,954,000 after acquiring an additional 39,583 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.72.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.09. 15,201,343 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,459,205. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.64. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.53%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

See Also: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.