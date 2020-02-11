Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,154,714 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,396 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado owned 0.07% of Philip Morris International worth $98,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879,296 shares during the period. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Philip Morris International by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 6,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. Windward Capital Management Co. CA increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.5% during the third quarter. Windward Capital Management Co. CA now owns 121,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,194,000 after buying an additional 4,107 shares during the period. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its stake in Philip Morris International by 11.0% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PM stock traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $89.44. 4,975,025 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,956,665. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.21 and its 200-day moving average is $81.85. The company has a market cap of $136.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.27 and a fifty-two week high of $92.74.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 84.30% and a net margin of 9.21%. The firm had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Citigroup cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. ValuEngine raised Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.55.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

