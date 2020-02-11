Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Purchased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,719 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $10,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in Phillips 66 by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 11,780 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 18,425 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,064 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, BancorpSouth Bank grew its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,541 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

In related news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $90.26 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $80.24 and a twelve month high of $119.92. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.72%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. Bank of America cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Phillips 66 presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

See Also: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.