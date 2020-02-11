Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 999,187 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 51,490 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.22% of Phillips 66 worth $111,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Phillips 66 by 56.9% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 68.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSX opened at $90.26 on Tuesday. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $80.24 and a one year high of $119.92. The company has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.31, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.30 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 2.81% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.87 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 9.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is 44.72%.

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Chukwuemeka A. Oyolu sold 464 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.53, for a total transaction of $55,461.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PSX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America cut shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $135.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.00.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

