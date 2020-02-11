Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) Short Interest Update

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decrease of 94.9% from the January 15th total of 355,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Phio Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ PHIO traded down $3.82 on Tuesday, reaching $2.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,005,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,234. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.56 and a quick ratio of 4.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.46. Phio Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $28.87. The company has a market cap of $4.83 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 1.44.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). Research analysts predict that Phio Pharmaceuticals will post -18.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Phio Pharmaceuticals stock. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp (NASDAQ:PHIO) by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 705,353 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 101,825 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 2.76% of Phio Pharmaceuticals worth $194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Phio Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Phio Pharmaceuticals Corp., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing immuno-oncology therapeutics to treat cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RXI-109, an sd-rxRNA that reduces the expression of connective tissue growth factor, a critical regulator of several biological pathways involved in fibrosis, including scar formation in the skin and eye.

