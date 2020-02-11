Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:IMAB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:IMAB) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 45.45% from the stock’s previous close.

NASDAQ IMAB opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. Phoenix Tree has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $15.79.

Get Phoenix Tree alerts:

About Phoenix Tree

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel or highly differentiated biologics to treat diseases with unmet medical needs, primarily cancers and autoimmune disorders worldwide. It is developing TJ202, a CD38 antibody in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; TJ101, a long-acting human growth hormone that is in Phase II clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; and TJ301, a IL-6 blocker in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and other autoimmune diseases.

Featured Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Phoenix Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phoenix Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.