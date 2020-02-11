Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Phoenix Tree (NASDAQ:LIZI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price points to a potential upside of 72.73% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LIZI stock opened at $11.00 on Tuesday. Phoenix Tree has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $15.25.

About Phoenix Tree

Lizhi Inc operates as an online UGC audio community in the People's Republic of China. It operates an interactive audio entertainment and online audio platform, as well as offers Lizhi app that allows users to record and share their voices on mobile devices. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

