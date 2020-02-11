Phore Trading Up 10.7% Over Last Week (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar. Phore has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $978.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be bought for $0.0898 or 0.00000886 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, IDAX, Cryptopia and Nanex.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006879 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000157 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0138 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000153 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Phore Coin Profile

Phore (CRYPTO:PHR) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 19,976,369 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain. Phore’s official website is phore.io. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, IDAX, CryptoBridge and Nanex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

