Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) Short Interest Update

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,820,000 shares, a growth of 43.3% from the January 15th total of 1,270,000 shares. Approximately 13.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 318,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PHR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine lowered Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Raymond James assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Phreesia in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.78.

PHR stock traded up $0.53 on Tuesday, reaching $33.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 134,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,354. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.64. Phreesia has a 12-month low of $22.05 and a 12-month high of $34.32.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $32.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 million. Phreesia’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Phreesia will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott Perricelli sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.48, for a total value of $48,960,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Chaim Indig sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.11, for a total transaction of $2,648,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,511,119 shares of company stock worth $62,527,525 in the last 90 days.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at $606,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at $68,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at $11,955,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at $29,435,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the third quarter valued at $161,000. 51.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phreesia Company Profile

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company's Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process and an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

