Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) Short Interest Down 32.6% in January

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:PIRS) saw a significant decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,180,000 shares, a decline of 32.6% from the January 15th total of 1,750,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 564,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 2.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ PIRS traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $4.00. 390,990 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,601. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.97. The company has a market capitalization of $207.81 million, a P/E ratio of -5.71 and a beta of 1.28. Pieris Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.70 and a 1 year high of $6.04.

Get Pieris Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.18. Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 132.02% and a negative net margin of 107.24%. The company had revenue of $15.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PIRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on Pieris Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.83.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 450.6% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 19,161 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 25.4% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 21,177 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 4,290 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pieris Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.