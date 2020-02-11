Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $65.76 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Ping Identity Holding Corp (NYSE:PING) will post sales of $65.76 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $65.89 million. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full year sales of $240.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $240.30 million to $240.56 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $266.00 million, with estimates ranging from $258.11 million to $269.19 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Ping Identity.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $61.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.12 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PING shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ping Identity from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a research report on Monday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ping Identity has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.27.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PING. Vista Equity Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ping Identity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,093,089,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 3rd quarter worth $9,488,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth $3,845,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the 4th quarter worth $1,962,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners increased its stake in shares of Ping Identity by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 117,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 68,379 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ping Identity stock opened at $25.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.06. Ping Identity has a 1 year low of $15.22 and a 1 year high of $28.01.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates an Intelligent Identity platform, which offers secure access to any service, application, or application programming interface (API) to customers, employees, partners, and the Internet of Things.

