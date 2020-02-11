Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ:PME) Short Interest Down 55.8% in January

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd (NASDAQ:PME) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, a decline of 55.8% from the January 15th total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 17,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Pingtan Marine Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

In other Pingtan Marine Enterprise news, insider Glenning Anthony acquired 3,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.46 per share, with a total value of $87,455.10. 57.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ PME remained flat at $$1.04 on Tuesday. 10,447 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,687. Pingtan Marine Enterprise has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $2.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.76. The firm has a market cap of $83.80 million, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.45.

Pingtan Marine Enterprise (NASDAQ:PME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Pingtan Marine Enterprise had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter.

About Pingtan Marine Enterprise

Pingtan Marine Enterprise Ltd., through its subsidiary, Fujian Provincial Pingtan County Ocean Fishing Group Co, Ltd., engages in the ocean fishing business. The company harvests a range of fish species, such as ribbon and croaker fish, Peru squid, Argentina squid, sailfish, chub mackerel, cuttlefish, and pomfret with its owned and licensed vessels operating within the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone, the Arafura Sea of Indonesia, the international waters of Atlantic and Pacific Oceans, and the international waters of Indian Ocean.

