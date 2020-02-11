Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Acquires 3,155 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 89,680 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Naples Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Managed Account Services Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Managed Account Services Inc. now owns 105,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,547,000 after buying an additional 8,746 shares in the last quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 564,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,133,000 after buying an additional 2,629 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 79,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after buying an additional 23,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 389.4% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 19,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 15,522 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:SCZ traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.56. 967,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,132,920. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.65 and its 200-day moving average is $59.09. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $53.54 and a 1-year high of $62.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

