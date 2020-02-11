Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 508.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 514 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $50.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,050,487 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.1019 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd.

