Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 455 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,839 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 81.4% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,650 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares in the last quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc boosted its stake in Mastercard by 353.4% in the third quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 6,143 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 4,788 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its stake in Mastercard by 7.6% in the third quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Mastercard by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 39,558 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Mastercard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. 74.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $330.92. The stock had a trading volume of 3,449,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,821,355. The firm has a market capitalization of $329.90 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $313.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $287.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. Mastercard Inc has a 52-week low of $215.93 and a 52-week high of $335.52.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $4.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Inc will post 9 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to repurchase up to 2.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

In other news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 7,492 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $2,509,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 16,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,513,765. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 4,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $1,366,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,519,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 390,534 shares of company stock valued at $124,225,503 in the last ninety days. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MA. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from to and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $338.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $337.58.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

