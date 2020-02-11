Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Buys 6,369 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,723 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,369 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 2.3% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $6,133,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of QUAL. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,261,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,033,129 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,144,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,584,000 after buying an additional 130,797 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 34.1% during the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,034,000 after acquiring an additional 786,567 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,766,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,270,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,284,000 after acquiring an additional 83,937 shares in the last quarter.

BATS QUAL traded up $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $104.42. The stock had a trading volume of 627,154 shares. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.12. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

