Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.5% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,762,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $682,284,000 after purchasing an additional 488,372 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,867,000. Grimes & Company Inc. increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 777,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,165,000 after purchasing an additional 402,268 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1,411.2% in the fourth quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 400,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,566,000 after buying an additional 373,831 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 925,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,603,000 after buying an additional 352,925 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $83.29. 3,385,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,209,677. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $72.82 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.00.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

