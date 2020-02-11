Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,192 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 3,691 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PFE. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Pfizer by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 6,552 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC now owns 20,451 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pfizer by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 61,008 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,883 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 508,822 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,938,000 after acquiring an additional 195,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,384,297 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $406,857,000 after acquiring an additional 326,103 shares in the last quarter. 70.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho started coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.72.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $38.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,201,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,459,205. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.27, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $12.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.23% and a net margin of 31.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.53%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

