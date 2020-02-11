Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,975 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $2,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the third quarter worth about $32,000.

NYSEARCA:VGK traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,711,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,113,417. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $50.66 and a 1-year high of $59.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.44.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

