Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 50,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for about 1.6% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cribstone Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Shares of BND traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.19. The company had a trading volume of 3,799,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,090,666. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.24. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.39 and a fifty-two week high of $85.57.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.183 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

