Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,255 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.21% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $2,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MNA. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $139,000. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the fourth quarter worth $200,000.

Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.13. The company had a trading volume of 96,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,653. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a one year low of $31.34 and a one year high of $33.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.53.

