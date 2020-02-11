Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BMY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 114,798,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,206,108,000 after buying an additional 7,178,698 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,527,341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $671,013,000 after purchasing an additional 3,140,646 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,827,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $502,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532,029 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 38.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,495,947 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $352,785,000 after purchasing an additional 1,515,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,614,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $233,986,000 after purchasing an additional 469,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BMY shares. Mizuho initiated coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.69.

Shares of BMY traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $66.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,261,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,518,721. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $68.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.72, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.57.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 48.97% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $7.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY).

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.