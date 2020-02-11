Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF (BATS:VFMF) by 4.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,252 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,494 shares during the quarter. Vanguard US Multifactor ETF accounts for 1.0% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF were worth $2,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VFMF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 36,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard US Multifactor ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 16,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 3,359 shares during the period.

Shares of VFMF stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,994 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.70.

