Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $11.21 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,678 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 4.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $11,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 34,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after buying an additional 1,390 shares in the last quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $244,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

VB stock traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $168.24. 562,420 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 939,801. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $166.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.12. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $146.09 and a one year high of $170.50.

