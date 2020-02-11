Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $3.63 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,585 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 1.4% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TIAA FSB increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 25,577,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,375,053,000 after purchasing an additional 572,113 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,351,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,758,000 after buying an additional 656,054 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.2% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 4,217,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,764,000 after buying an additional 169,311 shares during the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,172,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,789,000 after acquiring an additional 347,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,136,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,844,000 after acquiring an additional 591,513 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $52.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,147,336 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,530,361. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.57 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average of $51.07.

