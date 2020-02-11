Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Has $7.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 28.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,926 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,845 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF accounts for 2.9% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $7,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of USMV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 40.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,483,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,248,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,830 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,775,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,136,000 after buying an additional 1,192,724 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,612,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,549,000 after buying an additional 519,939 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 37,639.7% during the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,889,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,314,000 after buying an additional 3,879,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,653,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,190,000 after buying an additional 131,764 shares during the period.

USMV traded up $0.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.91. 3,123,954 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $66.82 and its 200 day moving average is $64.59. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 12 month low of $47.44 and a 12 month high of $55.45.

