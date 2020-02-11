Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases 2,592 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,592 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 95.7% during the third quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 364 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $97.37. The stock had a trading volume of 5,362,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,683,032. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $82.82 and a 12-month high of $97.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $93.68 and a 200-day moving average of $92.49.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.