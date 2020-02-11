Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Purchases New Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,519 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 562.3% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 611,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $67,163,000 after buying an additional 519,093 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,780,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 4,663.7% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 231,754 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,458,000 after acquiring an additional 226,889 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ross Stores by 282.2% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 271,884 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $31,653,000 after acquiring an additional 200,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $15,489,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ROST shares. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Ross Stores to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Monday, November 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $104.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.41.

Shares of Ross Stores stock traded up $1.44 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $119.70. 1,260,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,774,971. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.26. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.31 and a 12 month high of $122.62. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.78 and its 200 day moving average is $111.36. The stock has a market cap of $42.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.77 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 49.88%. Ross Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brands. Its stores primarily offers apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores regular prices to customers from households with moderate income.

