Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,210 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,210 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $1,642,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 164.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV traded up $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.30. 117,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 182,642. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 1 year low of $56.26 and a 1 year high of $66.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $64.52 and a 200 day moving average of $62.35.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

