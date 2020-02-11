Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 242,000 shares, an increase of 34.7% from the January 15th total of 179,600 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 33,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.2 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Pioneer Bancorp by 71.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after acquiring an additional 71,392 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $532,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Pioneer Bancorp by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Pioneer Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $187,000. Institutional investors own 15.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PBFS traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 22,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,836. Pioneer Bancorp has a 1 year low of $12.12 and a 1 year high of $15.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.97.

Pioneer Bancorp Company Profile

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various financial services in the capital region of New York State. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, checking, and certificate of deposit accounts; and offers municipal deposit banking services.

