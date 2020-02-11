PiplCoin (PIPL) Market Cap Reaches $58,635.00

PiplCoin (CURRENCY:PIPL) traded down 52.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. PiplCoin has a total market cap of $58,635.00 and $399.00 worth of PiplCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PiplCoin token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PiplCoin has traded down 47% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $360.92 or 0.03559615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00249179 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00037930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00135457 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002887 BTC.

About PiplCoin

PiplCoin’s total supply is 7,329,758,708 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,171,297 tokens. PiplCoin’s official website is piplcoin.com. PiplCoin’s official Twitter account is @PiplCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PiplCoin

PiplCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PiplCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PiplCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PiplCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

