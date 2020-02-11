Pirate Chain (ARRR) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $104,506.00

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 11th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $8.05 million and approximately $104,506.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for about $0.0550 or 0.00000535 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge and Graviex. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 13.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002789 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $374.28 or 0.03635234 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009722 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00248332 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0771 or 0.00000749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16% against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00038418 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00141781 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002867 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

Pirate Chain’s launch date was August 30th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 146,408,271 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

