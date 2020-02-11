Pirl (PIRL) Price Reaches $0.0077 on Top Exchanges

Pirl (CURRENCY:PIRL) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 11th. Pirl has a market cap of $495,973.00 and approximately $23,674.00 worth of Pirl was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pirl has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirl coin can now be purchased for $0.0077 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, Stocks.Exchange, Cryptopia and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pirl Profile

Pirl is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 25th, 2017. Pirl’s total supply is 64,756,402 coins. The Reddit community for Pirl is /r/pirl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirl’s official Twitter account is @PirlOfficial. The official website for Pirl is pirl.io.

Pirl Coin Trading

Pirl can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Sistemkoin, BTC-Alpha, Cryptopia and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirl should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirl using one of the exchanges listed above.

