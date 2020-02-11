Pivot Token Tops 1-Day Volume of $805,480.00 (PVT)

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. One Pivot Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on exchanges including Coinall, Binance DEX and BigONE. In the last week, Pivot Token has traded 33% higher against the dollar. Pivot Token has a total market cap of $3.33 million and approximately $805,480.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $359.84 or 0.03603296 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009988 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.04 or 0.00250728 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0223 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00037286 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.65 or 0.00136639 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002832 BTC.

About Pivot Token

Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 tokens. Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt. The official website for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/about. The official message board for Pivot Token is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62.

Pivot Token Token Trading

Pivot Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall, BigONE and Binance DEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

