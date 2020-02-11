Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) Short Interest Update

Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PXLW) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 798,800 shares, an increase of 48.8% from the January 15th total of 536,900 shares. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 320,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PXLW shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of Pixelworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.08.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pixelworks by 0.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,534,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,528,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Pixelworks by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 741,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after purchasing an additional 13,751 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Pixelworks by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 219,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 47,795 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Pixelworks by 2,148.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,388 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 176,188 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pixelworks by 102.1% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 86,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 43,882 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.04% of the company’s stock.

Pixelworks stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.24. The company had a trading volume of 330,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,443. Pixelworks has a 12-month low of $2.76 and a 12-month high of $5.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.14.

Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. Pixelworks had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.51%. The firm had revenue of $16.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Pixelworks will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Pixelworks Company Profile

Pixelworks, Inc designs, develops, and markets video processing semiconductors, intellectual property cores, software, and custom application specific integrated circuits (ICs) solutions for video applications. Its products enable customers to deliver the energy efficient video quality on their devices.

