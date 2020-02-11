Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) Downgraded by VTB Capital to “Hold”

Pjsc Lukoil (OTCMKTS:OAOFY) was downgraded by research analysts at VTB Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of Pjsc Lukoil stock opened at $70.20 on Tuesday. Pjsc Lukoil has a 12-month low of $61.79 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $75.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.46.

About Pjsc Lukoil

PJSC Tatneft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, development, and production of crude oil primarily in Russia. The company operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Refining and Marketing, Petrochemical Products, and Banking. It has oil and gas fields located principally on the territory of Tatarstan in Russia.

