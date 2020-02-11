PLATINCOIN Market Cap Achieves $25.68 Million (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (CURRENCY:PLC) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 11th. Over the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded down 6.9% against the US dollar. PLATINCOIN has a total market cap of $25.68 million and approximately $7.73 million worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be purchased for $5.14 or 0.00051470 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Exrates and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000060 BTC.

bitcoin2network (B2N) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BBSCoin (BBS) traded 45.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PyrexCoin (PYX) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X12 Coin (X12) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

B2Bcoin (BBC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000556 BTC.

About PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN (CRYPTO:PLC) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 5th, 2017. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 600,098,902 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. The official website for PLATINCOIN is www.platincoin.site. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @DsplusF and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PLATINCOIN

PLATINCOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Exrates. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PLATINCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PLATINCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

