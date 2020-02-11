PlayGame Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1,363.00 (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. PlayGame has a market capitalization of $285,453.00 and $1,363.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayGame token can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinTiger and HitBTC. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002749 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $360.92 or 0.03559615 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009828 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00249179 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0227 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000721 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00037930 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00135457 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002887 BTC.

PlayGame Token Profile

PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 956,153,478 tokens. PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg. PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg. PlayGame’s official website is its.playgame.com.

PlayGame Token Trading

PlayGame can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and CoinTiger. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

