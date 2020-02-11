Playkey (PKT) Trading Up 12.1% Over Last 7 Days

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 11th. Over the last week, Playkey has traded 12.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Playkey has a market cap of $486,957.00 and $21,027.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Playkey token can currently be purchased for $0.0350 or 0.00000344 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, CoinExchange and HitBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Playkey alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002741 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $361.79 or 0.03555830 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009800 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.13 or 0.00247200 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.79 or 0.00037246 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.84 or 0.00136183 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002877 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey launched on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,921,512 tokens. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey. The official website for Playkey is playkey.io. Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Playkey

Playkey can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, CoinExchange and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Playkey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Playkey and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.