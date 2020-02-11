PLNcoin (PLNC) Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges

PLNcoin (CURRENCY:PLNC) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One PLNcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PLNcoin has traded 28% lower against the U.S. dollar. PLNcoin has a market capitalization of $3,490.00 and $1.00 worth of PLNcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PLNcoin alerts:

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,037.15 or 1.96180687 BTC.

LiteDoge (LDOGE) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

AquariusCoin (ARCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000024 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00024850 BTC.

Litecoin Plus (LCP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000376 BTC.

SpaceCoin (SPACE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000062 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Abjcoin (ABJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000119 BTC.

PLNcoin Coin Profile

PLNcoin (CRYPTO:PLNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. PLNcoin’s total supply is 19,089,600 coins and its circulating supply is 17,089,600 coins. The official website for PLNcoin is www.plncoin.org. PLNcoin’s official message board is forum.plncoin.org. PLNcoin’s official Twitter account is @plncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling PLNcoin

PLNcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLNcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLNcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PLNcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PLNcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PLNcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.