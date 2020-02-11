Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) Short Interest Up 142.9% in January

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) saw a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,400 shares, an increase of 142.9% from the January 15th total of 36,400 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 126,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

PSTI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.70. 32,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,079. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.90 and its 200 day moving average is $3.85. Pluristem Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.11 and a 52 week high of $10.60.

Get Pluristem Therapeutics alerts:

PSTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Dawson James initiated coverage on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.50 price target on shares of Pluristem Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Pluristem Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pluristem Therapeutics stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTI) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,630 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.00% of Pluristem Therapeutics worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 9.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc, together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders.

Read More: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pluristem Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.